“EVERYONE WILL BE DEAD”: Trump Calls for Immediate Peace Deal in Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Ukrainian and Russian officials must soon sign a peace deal or “everyone will be dead.”

“It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement. If they don’t do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage,” Trump said in a statement.

“This is a war that never should have happened, but it did,” he continued. “The solution can never be as good as it would have been before the shooting started, but there is a solution, and it should be figured out now – not later – when everyone will be dead!”

Trump’s statement came after multiple reports that Russia had begun its “second offensive,” beginning a brutal assault on the eastern Donbas region in Ukraine after failing to capture the capital Kyiv and subsequently repositioning its troops in the country.

“It can now be stated that the Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)