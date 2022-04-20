WATCH: MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Joins Fight Against Russia in Ukraine

Malcolm Nance, a foreign policy analyst for MSNBC, revealed on Monday that he is on the ground in Ukraine fighting against Russia.

Nance told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that he had joined Ukraine’s international legion of soldiers about a month ago and has now joined the fight.

The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, “I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here,” Nance said, dressed in a flak jacket and carrying a rifle. “I am here to help this country fight… what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

Nance was asked whether being a foreigner placed him in greater danger than others fighting Russia.

“No, it doesn’t, because the war that’s being waged here is being waged against everybody,” he replied. “[The Russians] are not going around hunting for American flag patches or to see who’s black, who’s Asian, who’s Latino.”

Nance also urged Biden to give Ukraine “heavy weapons.”

“Let me say something to the president of the United States: Give [Ukraine] counter battery long range artillery- multiple rocket launcher systems… to out-range the artillery. If you do that, you stop the attacks on civilians because that’s what they’re doing with the artillery.”

Speaking later to The Daily Beast, Nance said that he was “touched” when he first met his platoon.

“The international legion is one of the best-kept secrets in the country. That’s the story. They were higher-level people than I am. Most journalists have never seen an actual member or been allowing freelancers all over the battlefield. I really can’t tell you how diverse a group it really is. It is literally a multinational force of men and women who are here to defend Ukraine,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)