SHOCKING BUT NO SURPRISE: Clinton Campaign Fed Media with Fake News About Trump

The presidential campaign of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton consistently fed mainstream media news outlets with “unverified derogatory information” about Republican nominee Donald Trump, culminating in a false narrative that he was colluding with Russia, Special Counsel John Durham says in a new court filing.

After Clinton associated Christopher Steele and Michael Sussmann gave the FBI misleading information about Trump to spark a collusion investigation, the campaign sent some of the information to New York Times journalists.

“Sounded like you might be interested in some of the attached Russia-related material. These are internal, open source research drafts, as agreed, pls (sic) treat this as background/not for attribution, as you’ll see it’s all easily replicated either way,” a Fusion GPS executive wrote to Times reporters.

That message is one of hundreds between the Clinton campaign and journalists dug up by Durham’s probe.

In his court filing, Durham refers to various information given by the Clinton campaign to journalists as “red herring,” “unverified,” “too obvious” to be true, or containing a “very weak link.”

“What we all suspected all along is that the Clinton campaign was really pushing this,” said Rep. Jim Jordan. “And we didn’t know that they just made it up out of whole cloth. But that looks like exactly what they did.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)