Biden Considering Visit To East Jerusalem During Israel Trip

US President Joe Biden is considering making an unprecedented visit to eastern Jerusalem during his trip to Israel next, Kan News reported on Monday.

No prior US president has visited eastern Jerusalem.

If the visit does take place, Biden will not be accompanied by any Israeli officials.

The move is a politically loaded one as the visit could be viewed as the US not recognizing Israeli sovereignty over eastern Jerusalem, reversing President Donald Trump’s recognition of an undivided Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Biden’s visit is expected to take place at the end of June but the details have not yet been confirmed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)