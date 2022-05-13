Has a Russian Oligarch Just Admitted the Truth About Putin’s Health?

A secret audio recording of a Russian oligarch appears to confirm that Vladimir Putin is indeed in ill health, as many have speculated, and specifically points to a diagnosis of blood cancer for the ailing Russian leader.

New Lines Magazine says it obtained an audio recording of a Russian oligarch – who they have not yet named – describing Putin as being “very ill with blood cancer,” though he didn’t add specifics.

The audio was given to the magazine by an unnamed Western venture capitalist, who said he provided it “out of disgust” with Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“[Putin] absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy, and many other economies – ruined [them] absolutely,” the oligarch is heard saying in the recording. “The problem is with [Putin’s] head. … One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.

New Lines Magazine said it could easily identify the oligarch, but that doing so would likely put him and his family in danger, so they are choosing to keep it a secret.

“In all, eight oligarchs, many involved in Russia’s lucrative energy sector, have turned up dead since January; two under eerily similar circumstances as geographically distant as Catalonia and Moscow, alongside their wives and children, whom they were thought to have murdered before committing suicide,” the magazine notes.

