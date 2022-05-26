Slain IRGC Officer Masterminded 2012 Attacks On Israeli Envoys, Israel Raises Alert

Senior IRGC official Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayari was eliminated for preemptive reasons as he was actively planning attacks against Israel abroad in retaliation for the death of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran International in London reported on Monday.

According to the report, Khodayari was also behind a number of terror plots against Israelis in the past in Europe, Africa and Asia, including the car bomb targeting an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi, India in 2012, which wounded the diplomat’s wife.

He was also the mastermind behind the bombings in Thailand a day later, also aimed at Israeli envoys, and attempted bombings in Tbilisi, Georgia, and several Central Asian countries.

The report added that Khodayari was aware that he could be targeted and avoided wearing the IRGC uniform or presenting himself as an intelligence agent.

Israel has raised the security alert level at its embassies and missions worldwide in anticipation of Iranian retaliatory attempts against Israelis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)