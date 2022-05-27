NEXT LEVEL SICK: Obama Compares Texas School Massacre to George Floyd’s Death

Former President Barack Obama made a valiant attempt at connecting the dots between the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre and the death of George Floyd, whose second anniversary came a day after the bloodshed at the school.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer,” Obama wrote Wednesday. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

“In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform,” he added before plugging his own foundation.

Many were appalled at the former president’s convoluted message.

“What in the world does the former have to do with the latter?” asked frum conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

“Not a single grieving parent today gives a rip about what happened to Floyd or anyone right now,” Redstate editor Kira Davis reacted. “For crying out loud. This is not the time to be advertising for your favorite activist group. How utterly vile.”

“Brah, this ain’t it. Little kids slaughtered at school is not the equivalent of Floyd dying after resisting arrest while high,” Blaze Media podcast host Jason Whitlock wrote, declaring,”This is one of the worst tweets in history.”

