HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Instructs: “Maran” For Moetzes Members Over Age 90

For the first time on Tuesday morning, the Israeli Yated Ne’eman honored HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein with the title “Rabban shel kol Bnei HaGolah” (‘רשכבה”ג’).

In the past, the רשכבה”ג title was used for HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Shach, z’tl, the founder of the Yated, as well as for the Steipler, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, HaGaon HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl, and most recently, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

After the founding of Yated, HaRav Shach, z’tl, also instructed Yated editors to use the title “Maran” for HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, [before he became רשכבה”ג], HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, z’tl, and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, z’tl.

Until today, the title used for HaRav Edelstein was “Rabbeinu Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon” and the other members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah were called by the title “HaGaon HaGadol”. After the death of HaRav Chaim, z’tl, the Yated staff consulted with HaRav Edelstein about the titles used for the members of the Moetzes. HaRav Edelstein instructed that the title “Maran” should be used for the members of the Moetzes who are over the age of 90, and “HaGaon HaGadol” for those under the age of 90.

The four members of the Moetzes over age 90 who will now be called “Maran” are HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi (94), HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman (92), HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau (92), and HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky (91).

It should be noted that only Rabbanim over age 80 are generally appointed to the Moetzes, with the exceptions being Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, as the Rosh Yeshivah of the largest yeshivah in Eretz Yisrael, and HaGaon HaRav Shraga Steinman, due to his status of his late father HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the titles used byYated Ne’eman are considered very significant and arouse much interest in the Litvak Olam HaYeshivos, with the title “Maran” usually signifying the next leader of the Torah world.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)