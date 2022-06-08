MAGA Fans Furious Over Trump’s McCarthy Endorsement

Fans of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda are furious over their leader’s endorsement of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who Trump called “strong and fearless.”

“In Congress, Kevin is a tireless advocate for the people of Bakersfield and the Central Valley. He is working incredibly hard to Stop Inflation, Deliver Water Solutions, and Hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Accountable for their catastrophic failures and dereliction of duty,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. “Kevin McCarthy has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Many Trump followers were less-than-thrilled with the endorsement of McCarthy, who they see as not totally loyal to the Trump agenda.

“Trump endorsing Frank Luntz bunk buddy Kevin McCarthy, instead of using his political capital to undermine bad GOP leadership, is a sign that Trump has not learned much after all this time about who is and is not America First,” said right-wing commentator Pedro L. Gonzalez.

Radio host Leo Terrell, also a Trump acolyte, simply tweeted “Kevin McCarthy does not want President Trump to win re-election in 2024,” in response to the endorsement.

McCarthy has had some run-ins with Trump, particularly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when he considered asking the president to resign.

“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” he told a group of GOP lawmakers over the phone. “What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)