SHOCKING: Trump Said Pence “Deserved” to be Hanged; Ivanka Agreed that Election Wasn’t Stolen [VIDEO]

In the first public hearing Thursday night from the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6th of last year, several shocking revelations were made.

In one, Rep. Liz Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the committee, revealed that upon hearing rioters shout “Hang Mike Pence!” then-President Trump said “our supporters have the right idea” and that “Pence deserved it.”

Cheney also revealed that Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser to Donald over the course of his presidency, said that she believed Attorney General Bill Barr when he said there was no evidence that Trump’s claims of election fraud were true.

The hearing is still ongoing as of this writing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)