Israel Ups Travel Warning To Istanbul, Same As Iran & Afghanistan

Israel’s National Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Monday evening raised its travel warning to Istanbul to level 4, the highest level, and called on all Israelis to leave the city immediately at the risk of their lives.

Israelis planning to leave for Istanbul were instructed to cancel their trips until further notice. Other parts of Turkey are under a level 3 travel warning and therefore Israelis are recommended to refrain from traveling to Turkey at all for non-essential purposes.

The NSC noted that despite the travel warning, there is no reason for Israelis to be concerned about flights with a stopover in Istanbul as long as they remain in the airport.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke about the travel risk to Turkey at the weekly Yesh Atid party meeting.

“In the wake of the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempts by Iran to commit terror attacks against Israelis vacationing in Istanbul, we call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul. Don’t fly to Turkey if you don’t have to. If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible.”

“Israel’s security organizations, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office, have all participated in recent weeks in a huge effort that saved the lives of Israelis. Some of them have returned to Israel and are walking among us without knowing that their lives were saved.”

“These terror incidents are against Israelis who have gone on vacation. They are deliberately targeting Israeli citizens to kidnap or murder them. It can happen to anyone. It is a real and immediate danger. There is no vacation worth your life and the lives of your loved ones”

“I would like to thank the Turkish government for the effort they are making to protect the lives of Israeli citizens. Tourism to Turkey is important to both countries, but they also understand that there are risks that must not be taken.”

“I also want to convey a message to the Iranians: Whoever harms Israelis will not be immune from retaliation. Israel’s long arm will reach them no matter where they are.”

