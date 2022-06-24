US Official Hints: More Arab Nations May Improve Ties With Israel

A senior US official hinted on Wednesday that more Arab countries are interested in improving ties with Israel during President Joe Biden’s visit to the region next month, AFP reported.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said that the Biden administration is involved in efforts in encouraging cooperation between Israel and two Arab countries.

“We are working, in the space that is not in the public domain, with a couple of other countries,” Leaf told a congressional subcommittee. “And I think you’ll see some interesting things around the time of the president’s visit.”

When asked for details, Leaf responded, “I really wouldn’t want to step on the president’s toes.”

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on July 13 on his first visit to the Jewish state since taking office.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)