Lieberman’s New Boycott: We Won’t Sit With The “Anti-Zionist” Religious Zionist Party

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman announced on Monday that his party will not be part of the same government as the Religious Zionist party as it is “anti-Zionist”.

Speaking at a party meeting, Lieberman said: “We support the formation of a Zionist coalition. The Religious Zionist party is an anti-Zionist party that advocates a state governed by halacha. We won’t sit with Shas or UTJ under any circumstances because they’re parties that oppress the Chareidi public.”

Leiberman also previously announced that he will not sit in the same government as opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu.

Liberman is apparently relying on the “Zionist” Ra’am party to form a coalition instead of the “anti-Zionist” religious parties.

“Lieberman is an agent of chaos,” Religious Zionism party chairman Betzalel Smotrich said in response. “He spreads poison. He should be completely ignored.”

“Lieberman, the man who once ‘sent the Chareidim to the dump,’ who once hated the Arabs, and who now defames Religious Zionism,” said Religious Zionist party MK Ofir Sofer. “All this in order to obscure the fact that he has zero achievements. It won’t work for you this time, Lieberman.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)