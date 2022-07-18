No Clue After 114 Days: Moishe Kleinerman’s Parents Speak To Chief Rabbanim

It’s been 114 days since Moishe Kleinerman went missing and there is still no clue of his whereabouts despite an intensified police effort and multiple searches by Israel’s Dog Unit.

Moishe’s parents traveled to Jerusalem on Monday and met with Chief Rabbanim HaRav Yosef Yitzchak and HaRav Dovid Lau.

“You should know that all of Am Yisrael is behind you, religious, secular – everyone is united around Moishe,” HaRav Yosef said.

HaRav Lau also encouraged the Kleinermans and gave them a bracha.

The talmidim of Yeshivas Orchos Yehuda in Elad, who went on a trip to Meron on Sunday in honor of completing a mesechta, dedicated their siyum to the zechus of Moishe and held a special tefillah for him at Kever Rashbi.

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)