OPEN MIRACLE: Pregnant Jewish Woman Falls 50 Feet at Niagara Falls, Only Suffers Minor Injuries

A pregnant Lubavitcher woman is lucky to be alive after she miraculously survived a 50-foot fall off a sheer cliff while on a hike with her family near the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

“I was ahead with one of the kids when suddenly my daughter comes screaming to me ‘Mommy fell off the cliff,’ the husband related to CrownHeights.info. “If you would see this cliff, you would think that’s it, it’s finished.”

The cliff is located on an elevated portion of the trail, has rocks protruding from it top to bottom, and ends near the water’s edge – a combination of deadly features that threatens the life of anyone who falls off it.

The husband said he was shocked when he shouted down to his wife, who responded saying that was okay. Several men nearby went to help the woman – the husband was unable to reach her from his vantage point – as emergency personnel were called in to rescue her.

Nearly 15 firefighters rappelled down the cliff to assist the injured woman and evacuated her by boat before transferring her to a hospital for treatment, where doctors concluded that she and her unborn baby had suffered only minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

“When the police officer called me later on and was told that my wife and the baby were fine, he was basically crying,” the husband said.

