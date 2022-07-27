Israel Hit By Intense Heatwave, Health Ministry Issues Warning

Israel is experiencing an intense heatwave this week, with the peak expected on Thursday.

High humidity levels are expected along with the high temperatures, making it feel even hotter than it actually is.

Temperatures began rising on Sunday and rose slowly throughout the week. On Thursday, temperatures in Jerusalem are expected to reach 34°C (93.2°F) with humidity levels of 27%, and in Tel Aviv, the temperature is expected to reach 32°C (89.6°F) with a rise in humidity of up to 68%.

A slight decrease in temperatures is expected on Shabbos but temperatures are still likely to be higher than seasonal averages.

The Health Ministry issued a warning on Tuesday evening, saying that the elderly and immunocompromised should stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and the public should avoid heavy exercise outside.

Temperatures in Israel have remained around the seasonal average until now, making the current heatwave the first for summer 2022.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)