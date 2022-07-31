Russian-Israeli Businessman: “Jews Should Flee Russia As Soon As Possible”

Former Russian oligarch Leonid Nevzlin escaped Russia 20 years ago to Israel – in the nick of time to save his freedom. Back in Russia, his former colleagues and associates were arrested and thrown into prison on trumped-up charges, and Yukov, the oil company where he served as vice president, was dissolved by the government.

Since then, Russia has made numerous demands that Israel extradite Nevzlin for his alleged crimes. Israel has consistently refused the demands, citing a lack of evidence, and meanwhile, Nevzlin reestablished himself in Israel as a prominent businessman and philanthropist.

Nevzlin, who renounced his Russian citizenship following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is now warning Jews to flee Russia as soon as possible.

“Israel should have no illusions about Russia, which has become a country unfriendly to Jews,” Nevzlin wrote last week on his Telegram channel. “It is enough to recall [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s antisemitic statements.”

“The Jews must flee from Russia as soon as possible,” Nevzlin asserted. “And Israel should stop doubting and send weapons to Ukraine. Protecting democracy is our common cause.”

Commenting on Russia’s moves to close the Jewish Agency, Nevzlin claimed that Russia wants to prevent Jews from making aliyah due to Putin’s fear of a “brain drain.”

“But, as he often does lately, Putin will achieve the exact opposite: brains from Russia will not just flow, but will rush in a stream,” Nevzlin said. “This was already the case after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which led to a new, ‘Putin’s aliyah’ – a stream of Russian Jews who no longer want to have anything to do with that country.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)