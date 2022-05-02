Russian FM: Ukraine’s Zelensky Has Jewish Blood “Just Like Hitler”

In a stunning attempt to justify Russia’s claims that they are working to eradicate Nazis from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, it doesn’t detract from Russian claims of Nazis in the country.
“The fact that he is a Jew does not negate the Nazi elements in his country. I believe that Adolph Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said in an interview. “For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest antisemites were Jewish.”
“Zelensky can promote peace between the states if stops giving orders to his Nazi forces that border on crime,” he added.
Lavrov also lashed out at Western countries, claiming that they are providing mercenaries and military officers, though he provided no evidence to back his claim. He also accused Western nations of “stealing” Russian money, and insisted that Russia’s only goal is to “ensure the security of the pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east of the country.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov’s comments “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” said Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism.”
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also weighed in, saying: “Using the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a means to score political points must be stopped immediately. His remarks are not the truth and their content is unacceptable.”
Yad Vashem said the Russian FM’s statement was “absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation.”
“Lavrov is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent,” it said in a statement.
The mere fact that Russia didn’t invade Germany rather than Ukraine, simply disproves this entire claim by the Russian foreign minister
What morons these Israelis are. Whether Hitler actually had Jewish ancestry or not is not the point. There is nothing antisemitic about saying that he did. It’s a question of historical fact, about which historians can argue, but there is nothing inherently implausible about it, and certainly nothing antisemitic.
And there’s certainly nothing antisemitic about pointing out the WELL KNOWN FACT that Jews ourselves routinely say that the worst antisemites are Jews. מהרסייך ומחריבייך ממך יצאו. (Which is not pshat in the pasuk, it’s a מליצה, a play on words.) Again, it doesn’t matter whether we are correct in saying that; the fact is that we do say it, and Lavrov is aware of it.
Lavrov’s point was that the Ukranians are antisemites, which we all know is true, and that the fact that they elected a Jewish president doesn’t change that. Zelensky may or may not be an antisemite himself; the fact of his Jewish ancestry doesn’t rule it out.
Russians succeed by dividing nations between each other and within. That is why we have stories reminding how bad ukr was to Jews 400 years ago, and Poland to Jews before WW2, and Jews put into population facing positions when occupying Poland, and even chasidim put in charge of misnagdic vilna kahal in 19th century. Hope we stop buying this stuff and remember who is the real rasha.
@147:
Gemany isnt nazi anymore – ukrane is. and there arent russians in germany who need protection, there are in ukraine
He is probably right and its not outrageous. The only thing that defines a Jew, is, that there happened to be some Jewish Grandmother generations ago. So, we’re all human, and obviously, Humans are capable of doing horrible things.
Everyone should stop talking about the fact the Zelenskyy is Jewish. It’s not good for us
When non-Jews are at war with each other, yidden should stay quietly out of the way. Out of the headlines and bylines. Often we somehow end up being blamed.
We are a
כבשה אחת בין שבעים זאבים.
(That’s the UN)
The sheep should not try to get between the rampaging wolves.
The Russians have have been violent anti Semites from time immemorial, nothing new here