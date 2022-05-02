Russian FM: Ukraine’s Zelensky Has Jewish Blood “Just Like Hitler”

In a stunning attempt to justify Russia’s claims that they are working to eradicate Nazis from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, it doesn’t detract from Russian claims of Nazis in the country.

“The fact that he is a Jew does not negate the Nazi elements in his country. I believe that Adolph Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said in an interview. “For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest antisemites were Jewish.”

“Zelensky can promote peace between the states if stops giving orders to his Nazi forces that border on crime,” he added.

Lavrov also lashed out at Western countries, claiming that they are providing mercenaries and military officers, though he provided no evidence to back his claim. He also accused Western nations of “stealing” Russian money, and insisted that Russia’s only goal is to “ensure the security of the pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east of the country.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov’s comments “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”

“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” said Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also weighed in, saying: “Using the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a means to score political points must be stopped immediately. His remarks are not the truth and their content is unacceptable.”

Yad Vashem said the Russian FM’s statement was “absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation.”

“Lavrov is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent,” it said in a statement.