More Gaza Deaths, Including 12 Kids, From Failed PIJ Rockets Than IDF Fire

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group fired about 1,100 rockets toward Israel in the three days of Operation Breaking Dawn from Friday, August 5th through late Sunday night, August 7th, according to an IDF statement.

About 200 of the launched rockets failed and fell inside Gaza, destroying homes and killing residents, including one rocket that hit a house in Jabaliya, killing seven civilians, four of them young children.

As per their usual custom, the terror group immediately blamed Israel for the incident but a video published by the IDF proved unequivocally that the house was hit by a rocket launched from Gaza, as seen below.

Another two incidents in which PIJ-launched rockets fell within the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of eight additional children

“More Palestinians were killed by failed Islamic Jihad rocket launches than IDF attacks,” the IDF spokesperson stated, saying that an estimated 51 people in Gaza were killed during the three-day war, 24 terrorists and 27 civilians – 16 of whom were killed by PIJ rockets.

Six Palestinian children killed by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket isn't condemned by human rights groups because Jews weren't responsible and because the rocket was meant to kill Jews. — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) August 7, 2022

The IDF added that the Iron Dome missile defense system had a 97% missile interception success rate.

