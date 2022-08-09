STUNNING: Trump Demanded Generals Be Loyal to Him Like Hitler’s Generals

President Donald Trump expressed a desire for top U.S. generals to be as loyal to him as Adolph Hitler’s generals were to the mass-murdering dictator, according to a new report from New Yorker magazine.

Trump was at first enamored with the idea of being commander-in-chief and being in charge of generals, but his relationship with many of them quickly soured as president.

“These were very untalented people and once I realized it, I did not rely on them, I relied on the real generals and admirals within the system,” Trump said.

His chief complaint about the generals, according to New Yorker, was that they weren’t blindly loyal to him.

“You [expletive] generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump at one point asked his Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Which generals?” Kelly responded.

“The German generals in World War II,” Trump said.

“You do know that they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off?” a stunned Kelly replied.

“No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump insisted.

In another mindboggling incident, President Trump reportedly demanded that injured veterans not take part in a massive July 4th military parade he wanted to put on.

“I’d rather swallow acid,” Defense Secretary James Mattis said when Trump broached the idea of holding a huge military parade in Washington on Independence Day, with another general telling the president that such parades is “what dictators do.”

But Trump was insistent on the parade – as well as over his wish that injured war heroes don’t take part in it.

“Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade,” Trump told Kelly. “This doesn’t look good for me.”

“Those are the heroes,” an incredulous Kelly shot back. “In our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than they are – and they are buried over in Arlington.”

Kelly himself has a son who was killed in Afghanistan and is now buried in the military cemetery in Arlington.

“I don’t want them,” Trump repeated. “It doesn’t look good for me.”

The parade never ended up happening.

