MASS EXODUS: Over 1,000 NYPD Cops Have Already Resigned in 2022

Questions about New York City’s ability to put enough police officers on the streets are growing with new statistics showing that more than 1,000 NYPD officers have filed to leave the department this year alone.

“You’re losing qualified [people], you’re losing experience, you’re losing so much when it comes to that kind of stuff,” said former NYPD detective Jason Caputo in an interview with ‘Fox & Friends First’ on Monday.

Caputo himself left the police force a month ago after 18 years of service, saying that the city is “steering away” from encouraging police to apprehend criminals and that the city’s leaders are “putting victims and police in jeopardy.”

Host Ashley Strohmier then asked about the city’s “diaphragm law” which bars officers from putting suspects in chokeholds or placing pressure on their diaphragm, pointing to a recent example of an MMA fighter helping pin down a criminal suspect by securing him against the ground.

“The progressive city council would have went after an officer [if they had done that], they would have went after job,” said Blue Lives Matter NYC co-founder Joe Imperatrice. “Any type of fight, especially martial arts, you end up on the ground, and that’s what it’s all about; you’re trying to subdue the individual. That MMA fighter did nothing wrong, but he had to use his weight to subdue them until officers arrived.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)