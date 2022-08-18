WATCH THIS: John Bolton Says AG Garland Will be “Slaughtered” by Trump

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton says that Attorney General Merrick Garland is a “lamb” about to be “slaughtered” by Donald Trump, at least in a political sense, following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“I think we’ve got to distinguish between the legal battle that’s going on and the political battle. I think the Justice Department position sounds perfectly reasonable on the legal battle. But on the, on the political battle, I think they’re being overwhelmed by Donald Trump,” Bolton said on CNN.

“You know, if we were in a Colosseum with two gladiators, one of them Donald Trump, the other Merrick Garland, we’d be about to witness the slaughter of the lambs,” he added.

“The Justice Department understandably wants to follow its normal procedures. It’s facing an adversary who couldn’t care less about the normal procedures. And I do think the department’s got to do more here. I know it’s hard, but they’re still not doing enough to explain why this search warrant was executed and why, why now?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)