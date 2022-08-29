SEE THE VIDEO: Republican Senator Criticizes Trump for Not Handing Over Classified Documents

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri on Sunday said that Donald Trump “should have turned over all” of the documents the FBI wound up seizing from him during their search at Mar-a-Lago, but also blasted the FBI’s timing of the raid.

“He should have turned the documents over, and apparently had turned a number of documents over,” Blunt told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “What I wonder about is why this could go on for almost two years and less than 100 days before the election, suddenly we’re talking about this rather than the economy, or inflation, or even the student loan program you and I were going to talk about today.”

“Good thing they’re going to have a special master look at these documents to sort through the documents that the president had every right to have and the documents that he hadn’t yet turned over. I understand he had turned over many documents, he should have turned over all of them. I imagine he knows that very well now as well,” he added.

Blunt also questioned why the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which he serves, hasn’t been briefed about any possible national security issue related to Trump’s holding of classified documents.

“We need to get a letter out right now to the Justice Department and the Director of National Intelligence and say, ‘If there really is a problem, why haven’t you told us about that problem?'” Blunt said. “That hasn’t happened yet.”

Asked by Stephanopoulos whether it was “right” for Trump to take classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, Blunt noted that Hillary Clinton did something even more egregious.

“You should be very careful with classified documents,” Blunt conceded. “I’ve been had access to documents like that for a long time. I’m incredibly careful. I was wondering… if the same things were said when Secretary Clinton had documents, when Director Comey had documents. They had them on the internet, which is much more dangerous than having them in a box somewhere. But everybody need to be more careful about how these documents are dealt with.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)