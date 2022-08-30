Wanted Islamic Jihad Terrorist Captured After Intense Firefight

A wanted Islamic Jihad terrorist was captured near Jenin in the early hours of Monday morning after an intense firefight between IDF troops and Palestinians.

IDF troops arrived in the Arab town of Qabatiya and surrounded the home of Alaa Zakhrana, the leader of Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigade.

Zakhrana refused the IDF’s call to turn himself in and instead opened fire on the soldiers along with other armed Palestinians. At least seven Palestinians were wounded in the ensuing gun battle. Zakhrana handed himelf in to IDF forces following the gun battle.

According to an IDF statement, during the operation, gun battles developed in several locations in the town between terrorists and IDF forces.

Zakarneh’s arrest followed a spike in shootings attacks against IDF posts in Yehudah and Shomron, including two attempts overnight Sunday.

Additional counterterrorism operations took place overnight Monday in other areas of Yehudah and Shomron. Nine terrorists were arrested and illegal weapons were confiscated.

B’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among IDF forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)