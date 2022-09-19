BD”E: Petirah of Harav Dov Aharon Brisman ZT”L, Av Bais Din in Philadelphia

It is with deep regret that YWN informs you of the petira of Hagaon Harav Dov Aharon Brisman, the Av Bais Din in Philadelphia.

The Levaya will take place at 6 pm Monday evening at Goldsteins on Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Tehillim and a small levaya will be held Tuesday at 1 pm at the El Al Cargo site at JFK before the meis is flown to Eretz Yisroel for kevurah.

The kevura will take place at noon on Wednesday in the Chelkas Harabannim section of the Eretz Hachaim bais olam in Beit Shemesh.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Shiva details to be announced at the levaya