RON RISING: DeSantis Takes the Lead Over Trump in 2024 Florida Polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken the lead over former president Donald Trump in a poll of likely Republican primary voters in the state of Florida.

The poll from Suffolk University/USA Today found that “Trump’s support among Republican voters in Florida for another presidential bid has significantly eroded this year,” and that DeSantis now leads him by 8 percentage points – 48% to 40% in a hypothetical 2024 primary matchup.

The results of this new poll mark a 15-point swing from January, when Trump led DeSantis in Florida 47% to 40%.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other GOP primary state,” noted David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well.”

