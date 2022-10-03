Terror In Israel: IDF Soldier Shot In The Leg, Terrorists Open Fire On Children

IDF forces carried out counterterrorism operations overnight Sunday in a number of areas in Yehudah and Shomron.

While soldiers from the Egoz commando unit were operating in the Jazalone refugee camp outside Ramallah, three terrorists attempted to ram their vehicle into a group of soldiers. The soldiers opened fire as the car approached, killing two terrorists and wounding one.

B’chasdi Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli forces. IDF forces arrested 16 terror suspects in the course of the operation.

On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire on a group of Israeli residents of the Shomron holding a demonstration near Shechem against the government’s lack of action against the rampant terrorism taking place in the area in recent months.

One of the bullets hits an IDF soldier in the leg. He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in light condition. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no other injuries.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, had participated in the protest and pulled out his gun to protect the civilians as he and the other Jews took cover behind their vehicles.

Earlier today, Israeli parents had to literally shield their children from life and death, as Palestinian terrorists opened fire on vehicle carrying Jewish families. I must have missed the outrage from @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib and @AOC … pic.twitter.com/lXbzhCgg0m — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 2, 2022

IDF soldiers stationed nearby returned fire at the terrorists who likely shot at the Israelis from rooftops in Shechem. Additional IDF forces launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The attack took place only hours after an earlier attack on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a school bus and a taxi near Elon Morah.

In a separate incident on Sunday evening, an Israeli police officer was wounded in a stone-throwing attack at the Jit junction in the Shomron.

Earlier on Sunday, a pregnant woman was lightly injured after terrorists threw rocks at her car near Gush Etzion. She was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

