SLEEPOVER: Chief Rabbi To Stay With King Charles To Attend Coronation On Shabbos

UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and his wife Valerie have been invited to sleep at the royal residence of King Charles and his wife on the Friday night before the coronation, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

The coronation is scheduled to take place on Shabbos, May 6th. Since Clarence House is less than a mile from Westminister Abbey, Rabbi Mirvis and his wife will be able to walk to the coronation from there.

According to the report, Rabbi Mirvis is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Chief Rabbi Hermann Adler, who 120 years ago walked to the coronation of King Edward VII on Shabbos in 1902.

Rabbi Adler slept at a nearby shul, Western Synagogue, and after leading Shabbos tefillos, walked to Westminster Abbey, escorted by police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)