DISGUSTING: Meretz Activist Publicly Desecrates Tefillin, Is Arrested By Police [VIDEO]

A political activist wearing a Meretz T-shirt caused a storm of outrage in Israel after he desecrated a pair of tefillin from a Chabad stand at the entrance to a voting station in Netanya on Tuesday morning.

The Chabad volunteers had asked the man if he wanted to don tefillin and instead, he grabbed them and was mevazeh them in the most brazen manner, rubbing them against his body. Someone videoed the incident and it spread on social media.

A witness told Arutz Sheva that the other people standing there were so outraged by the man’s actions that “if a police officer wouldn’t have been standing there, they would have killed him.”

His disgusting action sparked a storm of horror-struck reactions, with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri posting a video, saying in an agitated voice: “A neveilah was done in Israel. A Jew stands in Eretz Yisrael, desecrates the tefillin kedoshos which we guarded over thousands of years. Our forefathers were moiser nefesh for these tefillin. They went to Auschwitz and we know what happened to their tefillin there. And a Jew in Eretz Yisrael, a Meretz activist, desecrates the tefillin in this manner. Rabbosai, our only answer is the voting booth. A Jewish state and not an ‘Israeli’ and secular state. Everyone should go to the voting stations to protest against this neveilah and this entire left-wing government.”

Shortly later, the man was arrested by police and according to a police spokesperson, he was questioned for allegedly desecrating a religious object. However, he was released shortly later. The B’Tzalmo right-wing organization sent a letter to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara demanding that the man be prosecuted for the actions since the police lack the authority to do so.

The Meretz party issued a statement saying: “The man is unknown to any of the Meretz activists and is apparently an imposter who is attempting to harm the party.”

Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon retweeted a photo of Chabad volunteers helping Meretz activists don tefillin, with the caption: “These are the people of Meretz.”

אלה אנשי מרצ https://t.co/MZ3Phk5Plm — זהבה גלאון (@zehavagalon) November 1, 2022

Meretz director MK Michal Rozin also condemned the man’s actions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)