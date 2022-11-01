Antisemitic Rapper Kanye West Says His Jewish Doctor Wanted to Kill Him

The crazy is only getting crazier. Rapper Kanye West, who has caused a firestorm in recent weeks due to his insane antisemitic diatribes, now suggests that his “Jewish doctor” wanted him to take medications that could have killed him.
West said the doctor misdiagnosed his mental health issues. He had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“If I was on medication right now, then one pill could’ve been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again,” West said, referring to two singers who both died from drug overdoses.
“But because I didn’t take the misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear and transparent,” he said.
He then showed reporters a spreadsheet of media and entertainment companies that he says are controlled by Jews.
His latest insanity came just moments after he appeared to attempt an apology for his previous antisemitic comments.
“I didn’t realize I could be considered antisemitic until I read one of the definitions of antisemitism,” West said, reading out part of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which states that “making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective – such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Read a Peter Breggin book before you judge his comments.
“…now suggests that his “Jewish doctor” wanted him to take medications that could have killed him.”
That’s not what he suggested.
He noted that his Jewish doctor prescribed a medicine for him and then, as quoted here, “If I was on medication right now, then one pill could’ve been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again,” West said, referring to two singers who both died from drug overdoses.
That wouldn’t be his doctor’s fault unless his doctor is also a pharmacy.
Since when do we need to pay attention to the blubbering of a rapper? I scarcely consider these rappers intelligent. They make about as much sense as AOC, and even Biden. If not reading from a script, they have no clue about anything. It’s sad that they get a platform to shoot off their mouths. If this idiot incites v iolence, then he should be charged with similar type charges that the Dems want to throw at Trump, at minimum. If not, let him bark into the wind.