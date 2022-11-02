WATCH: Arab Tries To Kidnap Chareidi Woman, May Be Terror-related

An Arab man tried to force a Chareidi woman in her 20s into his car on a street in Tiveria on Tuesday.

B’Chasdei Shamayim, she managed to escape from him and she immediately reported the incident to the police.

The woman later said: “He attacked me from behind and tried to pull me into his car. I fought him and I managed to free myself from him. I was saved by a neis, it could have ended in a disaster – I fell on the street while I was struggling with him a second before a bus passed and I was almost run over. I went through the worst nightmare of my life.”

The woman reported the incident to the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and began carrying out searches. Shortly later, they found the culprit, a 51-year-old resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye, an Arab town in the Lower Galil, and arrested him.

The suspect was transferred for questioning and according to his initial investigation, his motive may have been terror-related. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

The court imposed a gag order on the details of the investigation at the request of the police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)