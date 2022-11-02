BD”E: Rebbetzin Chaya Felder A”H, Mother of Harav Shmuel Felder and Senator Simcha Felder

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Mrs. Chaya Felder, the rebbetzin of Harav Tzvi Mordechai Felder of K’hal Bais Aharon (“Felder’s Shul”) on 18th Ave. in Boro Park, and the mother of Lakewood posek Harav Shmuel Felder shlit”a and NY Senator Simcha Felder. She was 102.

Born in 1920s America, she lived her life as a true bas melech, insisting on constantly improving her middos and, together with her husband, raising her children al derech hatorah.

She was a steadfast supporter of her husband’s Torah learning and rabbanus, and strongly encouraged her children to follow in his path, with many of her descendants now being talmidei chachomim, dayanim, marbitzei torah, and klal leaders.

The shul which Rebbetzin Chaya a”h and her late husband ran was burned to the ground in a devastating fire two years ago, and was subsequently sold to a Kollel. The rebbetzin then moved to Crown Heights to live by her daughter, where she remained until her petirah.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday outside the former shul building on the corner of 18th Avenue and 49th Street.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)