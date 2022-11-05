WATCH THIS: Left Wing Liberal Media Turns On Hochul

Incumbent NY Gov. Kathy Hochul found herself nearly speechless when blindsided during an interview with an MSNBC host over the state of New York’s crime crisis.

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle told Hochul: “Here’s the problem. We don’t feel safe, you might be working closely with Mayor Adams, you may have spent a whole lot of money but I walk into my pharmacy and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters.”

“I’m not going in the subway,” Ruhle continued. People don’t feel safe in this town. So, you may have done these things. But right now, we’re not feeling good. We’re worried we could be San Francisco?”

“We’ll never be San Francisco,” Hochul was quick to respond, noting that the “most heinous” crimes are down since last year.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happening in other cities or other states,” Ruhle fired back. “The reason people don’t feel safe in New York, is why they’re starting to say, can Kathy Hochul be the right governor, right? It doesn’t really matter what’s happening in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you need to get New Yorkers’` votes. And safety is a top issue for us.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)