What Is Agudas Yisrael’s Condition For Joining The Coalition?

The members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael gathered on Sunday evening in Jerusalem as Prime Minister-elect Binyamin Netanyahu began coalition negotiations.

During the meeting, the Rebbes compiled a list of demands, including Shemiras Shabbos, budgets for chinuch, the battle for kosher phones, and of course, the conscription law. The Belzer Rebbe’s request to raise the salaries of teachers in the Chareidi sector is also on the list of demands.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the Rebbes also made a decision that legislation of the “override clause,” an amendment to one of Israel’s Basic Laws that will curb the power of the Supreme Court, will be a condition for Agudas Yisrael entering the coalition.

Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich has also made expanding the override clause a condition of entering the government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)