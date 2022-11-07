Deri Whispered To HaRav Yosef: “There’s A Major Battle For The Religious Ministry, Hashem Yeracheim”

In the course of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri was caught on video whispering to the Chief Rabbi.

Deri, not realizing that the microphone was already on, said to HaRav Yosef: “The coalition negotiations are already starting. There’s a great battle for the Religious Affairs Ministry, Hashem Yeracheim Lanu.”

Deri was referring to a battle between Shas and the Religious Zionism party over who will control the Religious Affairs Ministry. The Religious Zionism party has a goal of ensuring that the next Chief Rabbanim of Israel are Dati Leumi rather than Chareidi.

During the shiur, HaRav Yosef spoke about the demands that the Shas party will make to join the coalition, including revoking Matan Kahana’s kashrus reforms, the legislation of a conversion law in accordance with halacha, the revocation of the cuts in budgets for Talmudei Torah and kollelim, the expansion of the authority of dayanim and the prevention of public transportation on Shabbos.

HaRav Yosef also spoke of the need to be makareiv secular Jews and show them the beauty of the Torah.

