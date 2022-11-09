ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Dozens of Prominent Conservatives Call to Move on From Failed Trump

Following Republicans’ stunningly poor performances in Tuesday’s midterm elections, dozens of prominent conservatives are calling for the GOP to finally move on from Donald Trump as its leader, calling him an anchor and drag on the party’s electoral chances among an electorate tired of his bloviating antics.

Despite record inflation, high gas prices, and record crime, Republicans look like they’ll barely eke out a majority in the House of Representatives, and possibly lose seats in the Senate. The blame, many conservatives agree, lies squarely with Trump, who was the driving force behind a bunch of weak GOP candidates getting the party nomination.

Those include Senate losers Don Bolduc and Mehmet Oz in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, Hershel Walker who can’t close the deal in GOP-leaning Georgia, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is currently trailing her opponent, and many others.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis absolutely demolished his opponent Charlie Crist and Florida Senator Marco Rubio similarly wiped the floor with Democrat Val Demings, showing that Republicans had a strong hand – but really bad candidates nationally, all thanks to Trump.

Time to move on from Trump — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 9, 2022

I think the voters are ready to move on from Trump. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2022

Time to move on from Trump. We need @RonDeSantisFL — Rory Welch (@Welch_4Illinois) November 9, 2022

Unless something changes, one thing is clear: Trump is politically toxic. Most of the people he endorsed have failed…again. Time to move on.#MidtermElections #OffLimitsElection — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 9, 2022

Don't know it's going blue or not, just that tonight is FAR below expectations. That and the parry need to turn the page on Trump and move toward DeSantis — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 9, 2022

It's early, and things can change, but tonight has been bad for Trump. He cost the GOP a possible Senate seat in NH and a shot at the PA governorship by endorsing deranged extremists. At the same time, DeSantis is running up huge margins in Florida. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2022

Trump as kingmaker or a viable 2024 general election candidate is over as of tonight. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022

Trump has 0 shot at 2024 general. After tonight, this isn’t up for debate. I was around in 2015 when he had “no chance,” and accurately said he’d win. Threw biggest inauguration event in 2017. Times change or he changed or whatever. DeSantis in 2024 or accept total defeat. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022

I LOVED Trump and campaigned for him in 2016 but the guy has lost his mind and attached everyone in our party far too much to be a serious face going forward. The COVID-19 briefings did him in and now he’s sealed it. Time to move on. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2022