ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Dozens of Prominent Conservatives Call to Move on From Failed Trump

Following Republicans’ stunningly poor performances in Tuesday’s midterm elections, dozens of prominent conservatives are calling for the GOP to finally move on from Donald Trump as its leader, calling him an anchor and drag on the party’s electoral chances among an electorate tired of his bloviating antics.
Despite record inflation, high gas prices, and record crime, Republicans look like they’ll barely eke out a majority in the House of Representatives, and possibly lose seats in the Senate. The blame, many conservatives agree, lies squarely with Trump, who was the driving force behind a bunch of weak GOP candidates getting the party nomination.
Those include Senate losers Don Bolduc and Mehmet Oz in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, Hershel Walker who can’t close the deal in GOP-leaning Georgia, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is currently trailing her opponent, and many others.
Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis absolutely demolished his opponent Charlie Crist and Florida Senator Marco Rubio similarly wiped the floor with Democrat Val Demings, showing that Republicans had a strong hand – but really bad candidates nationally, all thanks to Trump.
Time to move on from Trump
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 9, 2022
I think the voters are ready to move on from Trump.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2022
Time to move on from Trump. We need @RonDeSantisFL
— Rory Welch (@Welch_4Illinois) November 9, 2022
Unless something changes, one thing is clear: Trump is politically toxic.
Most of the people he endorsed have failed…again.
Time to move on.#MidtermElections #OffLimitsElection
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 9, 2022
Don't know it's going blue or not, just that tonight is FAR below expectations.
That and the parry need to turn the page on Trump and move toward DeSantis
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 9, 2022
It's early, and things can change, but tonight has been bad for Trump. He cost the GOP a possible Senate seat in NH and a shot at the PA governorship by endorsing deranged extremists.
At the same time, DeSantis is running up huge margins in Florida.
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2022
Trump as kingmaker or a viable 2024 general election candidate is over as of tonight.
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022
Trump has 0 shot at 2024 general. After tonight, this isn’t up for debate. I was around in 2015 when he had “no chance,” and accurately said he’d win. Threw biggest inauguration event in 2017.
Times change or he changed or whatever.
DeSantis in 2024 or accept total defeat.
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022
I LOVED Trump and campaigned for him in 2016 but the guy has lost his mind and attached everyone in our party far too much to be a serious face going forward. The COVID-19 briefings did him in and now he’s sealed it. Time to move on.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2022
Trump endorsed pretty much anyone who kissed his ass enough, his endorsements worked and it is going to cost us some seats. Maybe enough for control of the Senate.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 9, 2022
Don’t know who any of these “prominent” conservatives are
@coffee addict: But they ALL talk SENSE!
I voted for Trump in the last 2 Presidential elections.
The Trump we see today is NOT the same Trump that I voted for.
He got TOO BIG and his mouth OUTGREW him.
Time for the GOP to DROP HIM.
Time to move on. He did great, but what a bad taste to end on. He picked bad quality candidates. Full stop.
Also, Trump has never been a conservative. He’s a populist and an isolationist, with no object to big government.
However it is very clear that Trump is a LOSER who poisons those who run with him, and managed to block what should have been significant Republican majorities in both houses of Congress.
Really?! These are “prominent conservatives”?!
DeSantis gain over 4 years ago is basically the same as Republicans gained in NY in the Hochol-Zeldin race and many other places.
The absolute reality is, if not for Trump doing a great job for 4 years, Republicans wouldn’t be where they are today, and that’s while being held back and harassed by all these same people! otherwise his presidency would’ve been even better.
Moving on from Trump would be very foolish for these reasons:
1. First, Trump is way way better. DeSantis connects with people on a political / policy level, but Trump has a connection with the oilam on a cultural / celebrity level and more. Hard to describe, but it’s pretty evident to see.
2. On the world stage DeSantis cannot be like Trump. Trump is a personality that the enemies are just scared of not knowing what he’d do next. He can never be bold as Trump, and he’ll “play it safe” to a great degree.
3. DeSantis, who’s really great as a governor of a swing state, was never tested on the national stage. Let’s be real. He’s being groomed by many wal-street and corporate figures because he’s a way to derail Trump, but once he’s the nominee, to truly be independent and for the people who voted for you is something extremely unique, and Trump proved himself to be just that – with flying colors – that’s why he’s harassed so much.
If DeSantis would be really acting on his own, he would do what I’m sure he really wants to do, which is right off the bat tell everyone that if Trump runs he isn’t running. But he must be controlled already, in this respect.
4. By doing that we would be telling the left that all their dirty schtik works on us! The only reason Trump is ‘toxic’ is because of their many many lies and criminal activity (including stealing the election, which is fact), which not only they’re not sitting in jail for, but they’re reaping gains from it, even among ‘conservatives’…
And don’t kid yourself. The minute DeSantis IS the guy, if he truly is even a little conservative as Trump, the media will find controversy after controversy. They can easily make him forget his name, and you people will then look to move on further, not realizing the left is laughing at their success.
The real symptom is lack of leadership and a platform which is why Trump got here in the first place. Republicans can’t go on with ignoring gen z and millennials because they do turn out. They need candidates, a platform, and leadership.
Spare us. Not one prominent Republican among this bunch of idiots.
trump was great for the 2016 post obama-nation era, he was the exact opposite of hussein and therefore was appealing. covid definitely was trump’s downfall. covid changed the dynamics of the entire world along with floyd and trump didn’t conform- that was his downfall
“apdsvys“
That might be true but it’s not worth anything unless Newsmax, Sean Hannity, Hugh Hewitt, and other big name conservatives say it
Trump ran the country with tremendous success. By every measure he has a lot to be proud of. Obama Clinton etc. talked and talked but every move was a mess-up. Why are those clowns going around with a big mouth endorsing people, and Trump has to shut up? – We must stop allowing the left to tell us who we should like and who not. Let them first put up a president that would do a half decent job before they talk.
It’s time for the white knight to lay down his sword and go home.
Like they say stars come and go.
His time politically is over.
We need someone that cares about our country.
Someone who will do right by our people.
Desantis 2024!
Thank you to Mr. Trump for all he’s done. However, now is the time for him to step aside.
There is no moving on from Trump and Trumpism when a majority of the Republicans still support him and believe in his ideals.
Moving on from Trump will mean that in 2024, the party is split and doesn’t stand a chance.
Liz Cheney , who was kicked out of the party and lost her seat for going against Trump , is having the last laugh.
It’s not Trump’s problem that most Americans today are brainwashed liberals and keep on voting for the party that is destroying the US. I don’t like that Trump talks too much and has a huge ego but that’s absolutely not why Republicans lost. They are desperately trying to pin the blame on someone.