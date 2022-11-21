KUSHNER THE RAT? Former Trump Attorney Says Jared and Ivanka Tipped Off FBI About Mar-a-Lago Documents

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen claimed in an explosive new interview that Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner tipped off the FBI about top secret documents the former president was hiding at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” Cohen said Ivanka and Jared got everything they wanted from the presidency and are done with Trump’s shenanigans.

“Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka,” Cohen said. “They made $640 million while they were in the administration.”

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago document and so on.”

“And it would be very interesting to have, let’s say, the son-in-law, the daughter, who are FBI informants – DOJ informants – acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in,” he added.

Shortly after Trump announced that he would be seeking the Republican nomination again in 2024, Ivanka released a statement saying that she will not be involved in the campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)