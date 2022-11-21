KUSHNER THE RAT? Former Trump Attorney Says Jared and Ivanka Tipped Off FBI About Mar-a-Lago Documents

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen claimed in an explosive new interview that Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner tipped off the FBI about top secret documents the former president was hiding at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” Cohen said Ivanka and Jared got everything they wanted from the presidency and are done with Trump’s shenanigans.
“Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka,” Cohen said. “They made $640 million while they were in the administration.”
“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago document and so on.”
“And it would be very interesting to have, let’s say, the son-in-law, the daughter, who are FBI informants – DOJ informants – acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in,” he added.
Shortly after Trump announced that he would be seeking the Republican nomination again in 2024, Ivanka released a statement saying that she will not be involved in the campaign.
“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
How would he know? Is the FBI letting Mr. Cohen know about this? The irony of Michael Cohen calling someone else a rat.
Cohen has a big bone to pick with Trump, so seeding dissent in his family clearly makes him feel good.
Clearly Kushner has nothing to gain by being a mole
And clearly this is lashon hora
it is very likely
This is likely to be “Not good for the Jews”. R”L
Cohen is a shtick rat- with very very bad feelings toward the Trump family.
Any body with a pulse would know-
This doesn’t make any sense.
Like a hamster running on a treadmill-
This rotten-to-the-core dishonest Cohen guy would sell his mother if he had to. I wouldn’t trust a word that comes out of his mouth! And all the angry creep says is “I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the mole!” Still a far cry from declaring definitively.
The headline is inappropriate for a site that calls itself “The Yeshiva World”. Please try to avoid imitating the NY Post and other sensationalist tabloids.
What an ugly headline.
Cohen has a rat mouth and says things like a rat. Oh wait did he call Jared a rat!?
Michael Cohen is sore loser who flip flopped sides and nobody is really interested what he has to say.
This story makes zero sense. If Trump and Kushner would of been in such a hate fight, everyone would know about it.
Another fake story.
I don’t believe Michael Cohen who seeks now attention and he is also stupid not to realizs how this poison harms Jews.
Proven to be Fake news in 3-2-1…..
Makes sense.
It’s called choosing to prioritize her young children and the private life they are creating as a family.
Hard to do that from jail, with a multi-year sentence.
Why do you write former trump attorney like he’s someone chashuv. Why can’t you write in title Michael Cohen says…and then nobody would read it?
Oh because then nobody would read it