Help a father of 8 children who has been stricken with cancer, and is marrying off his daughter on Chanukah!

A young father of eight children used to spend his days immersed in Torah study. The 41 year old avreich from Bet Shemesh, spent his time authoring sefarim on Halachah and learning in Kollel. Until recently.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

This young scholar has discovered, to his dismay, a malignant cancerous tumor in his stomach. After undergoing a complicated and expensive operation, he is now in Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem and is being treated with severe chemotherapy treatments. And now, with the help of Hashem, his oldest daughter is engaged.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Along with the difficult and debilitating treatments and suffering the young man is going through, he is now also tormented by thoughts of how he will feed his family, let alone marry off his daughter. His wife too, is under terrible stress while devoting everything to taking care of her husband and children.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The avrech and his family lived in poverty and hardship even before his illness and now with the huge medical expenses for surgeries and medications, the frequent hospitalizations and the numerous wedding expenses, the house is about to collapse.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Help this special family rejoice as they marry off their oldest! Join in the mitzvah of hachnasat kallah and help this special, suffering man bring his daughter to the chuppah in joy and serenity.

The avrech blesses all those who donate and help him out with abundant blessing and success, health and true Jewish joy.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE