COALITION BREAKTHROUGH: Deri to Become Interior Minister, Smotrich Gets Finance Ministry

A major breakthrough was reached Monday when incoming prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly reached government position agreements with Shas and the Religious Zionism parties.

According to a report from Channel 12, Shas leader Aryeh Deri will take on the role of interior minister and deputy prime minister, while Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich will become finance minister while a second minister from his party will receive a position in the defense ministry. The defense minister position which Smotrich was aiming for will be controlled by someone in the Likud party.

Additionally, the portfolios for the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee will also both go to Shas MKs.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was vying for the latter ministry, as well as to become public security minister, will instead get the Agriculture Ministry.

