BIGGEST LOSER: Trump Hardest Hit by Republicans’ Mediocre Midterms Showing, Voters Say

Who lost the most from the results of the midterm elections? Donald Trump, a plurality of voters say.

According to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey given to The Hill, Trump was by far the biggest loser in the recent midterms. 20% of respondents said Trump was the clear loser, while 14% said “MAGA Republicans,” while 15% said that Democrats were the biggest losers.

“Trump emerges from the election a far weaker candidate for reelection than before the midterms,” said Mark Penn, the survey’s co-director. “He remains under water in his personal rating of 44 percent, is seen as having backed losing candidates and now has the possibility of having to fight a real primary in the Republican parties as he drops below 50% in a Republican primary. That’s why voters see him as the biggest loser.”

At least some Republicans agree.

“The policies of Donald Trump were a win, but when the rubber hit the road and Donald Trump reemerged and started handpicking candidates, some of whom were grossly underqualified, I think people were calling it, ‘Oh yeah, the chaos. I can’t take any more of this,’” said GOP strategist Brian Seitchik.

