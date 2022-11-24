“SHAME ON THEM!” Trump Blasts Supreme Court for Allowing Congress to See His Tax Returns

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday officially rejected a Trump bid to block the House Oversight Committee from obtaining his tax returns from the IRS, prompting a furious response from the ex-president.

“Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond. The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price. They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

In a second post, Trump again complained about the Supreme Court, this time regarding the 2020 election.

“In the Supreme Court, the President of the United States does not have ‘standing’ over his own election, how ridiculous?” he wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)