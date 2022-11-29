ADL Chief: Trump Running “Most Unapologetic White Nationalist Presidential Campaign” Ever [SEE THE VIDEO]

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jason Greenblatt didn’t take lightly to former President Donald Trump meeting with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

“For Donald Trump to dine with notorious white supremacists and unrepentant bigots, I think at a minimum, Sarah, it’s clarifying. He is trying to make America hate again and running arguably the most unapologetic white nationalist presidential campaign we’ve ever seen,” Greenblatt told CNN.

Anchor Sarah Snider asked whether Trump’s defense of the meeting – that he didn’t know Fuentes was coming and doesn’t know anything about him – is justification for the meeting occurring.

“It makes no difference,” Greenblatt responded. “It’s demonstrably unpresidential when you can’t demonstrate a basic knowledge of people in public life.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)