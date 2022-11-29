Lieberman: “Non-Jewish IDF Soldiers Are More Jewish Than Yeshivah Bochurim”

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman again engaged in his favorite pastime on Monday of attacking and inciting against the Chareidi sector in Israel.

Speaking to the press at a Yisrael Beiteinu meeting at the Knesset, Leiberman ignored the fact that his government agreed to give billions of shekels to the Islamist Ra’am party in order to maintain their seats, and said: “I’m anxiously following the coalition agreements that are taking shape as well as the budget demands. The demands we have seen so far are estimated at over 100 billion shekels.”

“It can be financed in two ways – either through raising taxes for those who serve in the IDF and reserves and work or by increasing the deficit. Then the credit rating companies will simply lower Israel’s credit rating. We are part of a global economy, we aren’t on an isolated island, so any deviation has an immediate effect.”

Regarding the Likud’s coalition agreement with Noam chairman Noam Avi Maoz, which will see Maoz as the head of Nativ [a government bureau which among things, determines the eligibility of Jews of Eastern Europe to make aliyah according to the Law of Return], Lieberman said: “I heard that Maoz said that the Law of Return is used to bring non-Jews into the State of Israel and this man is going to be appointed head of Nativ. He’ll block the aliyah of those from the former Soviet Union. This is an appointment that will harm the delicate social fabric of Israeli society and the relationship with the Jews of the Diaspora.”

“There are five and a half thousand soldiers in the IDF who aren’t Jewish according to halacha. As far as I’m concerned, they are much more Jewish than the thousands of Talmudei Yeshivah in Ponevezh, Chevron, and Grodna.”

