LOYALTY ABOVE THE LAW: Trump Complains That Judges He Appointed Aren’t Being Nice to Him

Donald Trump is very upset that judges he appointed to their positions are not showing him “favor” as thanks for being selected by the former president.

Ranting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Many Republican Judges go out of their way to show they are beyond reproach, & will come down hard on people before them in order to prove they cannot be “bought” or in any way show favor to those who appointed them. People, including me, are oftentimes shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom shown. As soon as they get appointed, they go “ROGUE!” Democrat Judges are the exact opposite in attitude – Screw you, this guy appointed me, I’m a Democrat all they way, you don’t have a chance. So SAD!”

Trump didn’t specify which judge or judges he was referring to, but it could be those he appointed to the Supreme Court. Last week, the high court declined to help Trump in trying to block the House Ways and Means Committee from getting his tax returns from the IRS.

Three of the nine judges on the Supreme Court were nominated by Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

