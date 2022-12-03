STUNNING: Trump Calls to Terminate the Constitution So He Can Become President Again

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday again demanded that he be reinstated as president following Elon Musk’s release of Twitter’s previous leadership’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the runup to the 2020 election.
“Wow! That’s a really big story about Twitter and various forms of government Fraud including, specifically, Election Fraud,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday night. “The same level of Fraud took place with the other Big Tech companies, if not even worse (if that’s possible?). We are living in a VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY &, AS THEY ARE SAYING ALL OVER THE INTERNET, “NOTHING WILL BE DONE ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT & FBI ARE TOTALLY CORRUPT.” But they’ll keep investigating “boxes” that were legally & openly taken from the W.H.”
On Saturday, Trump followed up.
“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
He should explain how this would happen. Would Trump suspend the Constitution? Biden? The military? And what next? I wonder if Trump can suspend the Constitution by thinking it. Or dreaming it.
Stable genius.
Narcissistic. EVERYTHING, family, values, allies, the Constitution EVERYTHING goes out the window if it doesn’t please him. The sole litmus test to bad vs. good is loyalty to him. And his cult cronies who follow him agree. As he said in 2016, he could shoot someone on Park Avenue and his people wouldn’t care.
It’s not at all stunning. It is simple and obvious and has been staring us in the face for six years
Trump has been a dangerous despot ever since he announced his candidacy in 2016. He is a crooked manipulator with an oversized ego. He is a danger to democracy and threatens societal norms.
Sadly it took so long for so many to recognize the obvious
It took a long time for people to realize what Trump has been for many years.
It has taken a long time for us to realize the fraud and corruption that exists and helped elect Biden. Even today the 3 major news networks and the Times have not reported on Twitters admission to the corruption they were involved in.
Huh?
Not so simple. Although what he is saying regarding the constitution etc. Is over the top, let’s not be blind to the corruption of the media.
I don’t understand u guys I rlly don’t. What’s the bottom line for us yidden. Who cares that he’s a crazy tweeter. He takes care of us Yidden in so many ways and the policies line up. Enough with the blasting him. Enough
In spite of who he is, he did some good things. He freed Rubashkin and other Jews. He is mad but not evil. He is not Putin.
Twist what you want to twist. What he said is that the interference and fraud committed by Twitter and otter media in cahoots with the dnc had annulled the constitution, not that it needs to be annulled to have him reinstated. I didn’t vote and wouldn’t vote for him but you have to be honest, and he didn’t say what you portrayed him as saying
So we should be okay with hijacking elections while we pretend we’re going “by the rules”?
According to the polls this alone was enough to change the outcome.
The guy is obviously in a downward mental spiral but at some point, stop giving him the attention he is desperately seeking with these incoherent rants.
Amazing the respect Trump commands. He tweets out some inane and dumb thoughts while sitting on the toilet, and his words are snatched up like golden nuggets.
Meanwhile Biben can ramble complete nonsense during actual speeches, and suddenly everyone in the room went deaf.
This is terrible. Trump should resign. Oh wait…..
adar29, you are right! Just listen to what he actually said. Be that as it may, he is over the top and in essence he is delivering an almost certain win to the Democrats. The 2022 midterms sort of shows this. He is not appreciated as much as he thinks he should be and for good reason. People are tired of his narcissistic ego.
Yes this man is arrogant, yes he is narrsocistic, and everything is all about him him & him. But you don’t have to marry him, listen to his drashas, or bow down to him. The point is, the media has been feeding fake news forever and hiding the garbage to protect Hunter & e/o on the Left. You don’t have to LIKE him- As far as the position of POTUS, this man filled that position better than ANY other president.
What a dumb and misleading headline. YWN really has become fake news as it pertains to President Trump
You are so biased against Trump. He didn’t call to terminate the Constitution. Why do you headline such a lie He rightfully says that because there are so many issues that make the 2020 election results full of malfeasance, there is a good chance that the Presidency was stolen from him. In that case, Biden should not be in the White House. Remember, Nixon resigned with Watergate and what will be the out use here, unfortunately with all the massive corruption, NOTHING. As a journalist you belittle your news output with bias against Trump. Shame on you !
Ywn – you guys urgently need to have a real heart to heart with your rabbinic advisors.
