Take Your Pick: Will You Learn to Play Keyboard? Or Do You Prefer Guitar? Or Both?!

By Victoria Dwek

I was outside my friend’s house in Deal, schmoozing on her front porch. She pointed to her two boys who were sitting on the lawn, playing around with guitars.

“Do you know anyone who can give them lessons?” she asked me. “They want to play.”

At the time, I didn’t. I knew where she could go for keyboard lessons–of course. If she didn’t want another carpool, she could sign them up for Bassline Pro’s online or USB lessons. But it was the guitar that interested these boys.

“A lot of people have been asking me to feature guitar lessons on Bassline Pro,” Shmuel Bassman tells me, a few weeks after this encounter. Shmuel is one of the top keyboardists in the Jewish world and the founder of the online/USB platform for music lessons, Bassline Pro. “And we finally found the right person. Yisroel Meir Rowner has been giving guitar lessons in Lakewood for over 15 years–even my own son took lessons with him and I’ve seen how well his students play! He’s charismatic, clear, professional, and teaches so well—and now his lessons are available to the Jewish community at large!”

Introducing: Online/USB Guitar!

Three years ago, having a kosher resource for remote keyboard lessons was groundbreaking. Before Bassline Pro, there was no platform where a child could learn to play an instrument remotely in a kosher way. Children want to learn to play an instrument by learning the Jewish songs they love. The Bassline Pro platform transcended geographic location or age. It wasn’t just young boys in a studio–it was for anyone!

Now, finally, the availability of guitar lessons will give an even wider range of musically inclined children and adults this opportunity.

Shmuel and Yisroel Meir have been working together for over the past year, creating the curriculum, video lessons, and homework sheets.

“The guitar program is going to have the same structure as the highly successful keyboard lessons at Bassline Pro. As long as they’re signed up, students can go back and review each video lesson as often as they like [that’s one perk over live lessons], and Bassline is there for the students for customer service and guidance. There’s a very organized structure–parents can see what students are accomplishing. And–there’s no commitment. If it doesn’t click, it doesn’t need to continue–they can cancel anytime. So it really can’t hurt to try.”

Now, music is open to any Jewish child who wants to learn. Not everyone has access to an instructor. Not everyone wants to invest in private lessons. Not everyone is able to carpool–Bassline Pro makes learning either keyboard–or guitar–easy and accessible! And, no, you don’t need to have internet to access the lessons. Both the keyboard and guitar lessons are also available via USB that’s preloaded with all the lessons and materials. Just plug it into the computer and start playing. Whether you’re accessing your classes from the website or the USB, the whole system is sleek, fun, and easy-to-use.

From the Studio to the Simcha

What do the kids say? Avi is only 13-years-old, but he is already playing professionally at simchas, “I love playing keyboard–it gives me an outlet, it’s geshmak! It’s so much fun, and the better you get, it’s even more and more fun. Plus–it’s nice to be able to do something and see people impressed. It feels good!”

Shlomo has only been taking lessons for a little more than a year–and he’s amazing.

“By the end of the first round of lessons, I could begin to figure out songs by myself. But it was in the second round that I was playing by ear. During the third round, Shmuel upped the level, teaching us harder songs. Every time it was different. I only play for myself, whenever I want to relax.”

Hear from the Parents

Now, can you get the same results from the online/USB course? Absolutely. We asked parents–and the students themselves–for feedback on their experience.

Rachel tells us, “Our son loves the online lessons; he has really taken to playing the keyboard. We love the sounds of Jewish music playing in the house!”

Ruchie’s 12-year-old son is using the USB version, “And he plays beautifully by ear. It was well worth the investment!”

Mo has been impressed, “My son enjoyed every minute and I’m blown away with how professional he sounds.”

Leebi’s family is all enjoying listening to her son play, “My son has learned so much from his BassLine lessons! They are easy to use and I like that we can access them at any time. My son is learning to play songs that he knows and can sing along to.”

Rena loves the affordability too, “Really great website for keyboard lessons that doesn’t break the bank! My son is learning well and we enjoy hearing him play! I highly recommend it! Thank you for setting up these amazing classes!”

Sara has two sons taking the online lessons, “It is amazing how quickly they picked it up and are playing some songs already. It is nice that they can do it at their own pace and on their own time with no pressure.”

Shaya is impressed with how quickly his son picked it up, “My 12 year old son found the online course to be very easy to follow and by the time he finished the course he was a phenomenal player B”H. – P.S. Their customer support is awesome as well, extremely accommodating.”

Give your child the opportunity to be the next accomplished keyboard or guitar player (or both!)–it’s never been more doable. Take your pick!

