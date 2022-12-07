RICHEST NO MORE: Musk Loses Position as World’s Wealthiest Person

Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man, having now been leapfrogged by LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes

So, is Musk starving and homeless? Not quite. Forbes now estimates that the Twitter owner is worth $185.7 billion, more than enough to afford a fully loaded schnitzel sandwich. However, Arnault has just a smidge more, and is worth $185.8 billion.

Musk, who at one point was worth over $200 billion, has seen his wealth drop, mostly due to a precipitous decline in Tesla shares value.

The share value decline has mostly been driven by concerns that Musk is preoccupied with Twitter and is focusing less on Tesla. Since Musk first bid for Twitter in April, Tesla has lost about half its value and Musk’s estimated personal fortune has dropped by around $70 billion.

Coming in after Musk on the Forbes list is Indian businessman Gautam Adani at $134.8 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $112 billion, investor Warren Buffett at $106.8 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at $105.6 billion and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at $102.1 billion.

Former President Donald Trump is also on the list, with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion.

