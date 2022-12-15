CAN’T MAKE IT UP: Trump’s “Major Announcement” Is the Launch of Tradable Trump Cards

We’ve long had mitzvah cards, gedolim cards, and lihavdil, baseball cards. Now, we have Trump cards.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted that he would be making a “major announcement” on Thursday, but didn’t provide any details about what the announcement might be. Speculation ran rampant, with almost everyone assuming it was something of great import, like the formation of a new political party.

On Thursday, Trump made his big reveal: it’s nothing more than tradable NFT Trump cards.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

