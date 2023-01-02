“WHACK JOB”: MAGA Republican Rep. Stefanik Privately Tears Into Trump

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, known for her strong support of former President Donald Trump and his “MAGA” agenda, was reportedly heard calling Trump a “whack job” in private conversations, the New York Times reports.

Stefanik has been the third-highest ranking Republican in the House since Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted over her incessant attacks against Trump and her joining the January 6 Committee.

Stefanik reportedly made the “whack job” comment while speaking with other lawmakers during the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st congressional district, has publicly aligned herself with Trump and his supporters, and has defended his claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. However, her private comments reveal a marked contrast to her public stance.

It is not uncommon for politicians to hold different views in private than they do in public, but Stefanik’s past support for Trump and his rhetoric make the revelation of her private comment particularly noteworthy. It remains to be seen how this will impact Stefanik’s political future and relationships within the Republican party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)