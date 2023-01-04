CHASIDIM TO THE RESCUE: Jewish Firefighters Save Taxi Driver’s Life After His Vehicle Erupts in Flames [VIDEOS]

A group of Jewish firefighters are being hailed as heroes after saving a taxi driver’s life in Kiryas Joel.

The taxi driver was traveling on Meron Drive in the overwhelming Chasidic town when he crashed into a cement barricade, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.

Stunned and screaming bystanders watched helplessly as the taxi as the flames began licking ever closer to the trapped driver, threatening to kill or severely injure him.

But swiftly responding Chasidic firefighters arrived in moments to save the day. Quickly deploying their tools, they managed to get the blaze under control and extract the driver from the doomed vehicle before the flames could reach him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)